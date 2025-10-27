Gold Peak Technology Announces Board Restructure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Gold Peak Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0040) ) is now available.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from November 1, 2025. The updated board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Victor Lo Chung Wing serving as Chairman and Chief Executive. The company also detailed the composition of its three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. These changes are likely to impact the company’s governance structure, potentially influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about Gold Peak Technology Group Limited

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic components and products. The company is known for its innovation in technology solutions and holds a significant position in the market, catering to a diverse range of industries.

