Gold Mountain Limited Reports Promising Lithium Anomalies in Brazil

An update from Gold Mountain Limited ( (AU:GMN) ) is now available.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced promising results from the first soil samples collected from the Agua Boa tenement in Brazil’s Lithium Valley Project. The samples have revealed significant lithium anomalies, correlated with elements like tin, thallium, and caesium, enhancing the identification of lithium-bearing pegmatites. This discovery strengthens the company’s confidence in the potential of the project, with plans to optimize drill sites and further explore the remaining tenement area. The findings are expected to bolster Gold Mountain’s position in the lithium exploration sector and provide substantial opportunities for resource definition in Eastern Brazil.

More about Gold Mountain Limited

Gold Mountain Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral projects, focusing primarily on lithium, copper, and rare earth elements. The company operates several projects in Brazil, including lithium projects in regions such as Cococi, Custodia, and Iguatu, as well as copper projects in areas like Ararenda and Sao Juliao. Additionally, Gold Mountain has copper projects in Papua New Guinea.

Average Trading Volume: 120,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.96M

