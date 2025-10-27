Gold Mountain Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Gold Mountain Limited ( (AU:GMN) ).

Gold Mountain Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Cottesloe, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote online, as the notice of the meeting will be distributed electronically, aligning with the company’s digital communication strategy. This move reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing its shareholder engagement and operational processes, potentially enhancing its efficiency and accessibility for stakeholders.

More about Gold Mountain Limited

Gold Mountain Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects, primarily focusing on lithium, copper, and rare earth elements (REE) in Brazil and Papua New Guinea. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMN) and operates various projects across different regions, including Cococi, Custodia, Iguatu, Jacurici, Juremal, Salinas, Salitre, Serido Belt, Ararenda, Sao Juliao, Jequie, Wabag, and Green River.

Average Trading Volume: 145,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.61M

