Gold Hydrogen Begins 2025 Drilling Campaign at Ramsay 3

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. ( (AU:GHY) ) has provided an announcement.

Gold Hydrogen Limited has commenced its 2025/26 drilling and well testing campaign with the spudding of the Ramsay 3 exploration well. The campaign aims to delineate and confirm the presence of natural hydrogen and helium, optimize conditions for extraction, and mature the Ramsay Project for potential commercial development. The results from this campaign will inform future pilot projects and demonstrate the commercial production potential of these resources, positioning the company for significant growth in the energy sector.

Gold Hydrogen Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and potential commercialization of natural hydrogen and helium resources. The company is engaged in drilling and well testing to confirm the presence and scale of these resources, with a market focus on developing a blueprint for future exploration and appraisal initiatives.

