Gold Hunter Completes Strategic Subsidiary Sale

Gold Hunter Resources, Inc. (TSE:HUNT) has released an update.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. has finalized the sale of its subsidiary to Firefly Metals Ltd., transferring ownership of numerous mineral claims in Newfoundland & Labrador for approximately 30 million Firefly shares valued at CDN$15 million. This strategic move aims to enrich shareholder value and signals a promising new phase for the Baie Verte Peninsula’s mining industry, with Gold Hunter now focusing on pursuing other valuable projects.

