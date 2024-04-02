Gold Fields Commences Gold Production at Salares Norte

Gold Fields (GFI) has released an update.

Gold Fields has kicked off production at its Salares Norte Project with its first gold output, marking a significant achievement after 13 years of project development. Despite operational challenges at other mines, Gold Fields maintains its 2024 production guidance, with expectations of steady-state production and lower costs in the coming years. The company anticipates robust production volumes and cost efficiency, including a substantial annual production forecast at the newly operational mine.

