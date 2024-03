Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has released an update.

Golar LNG Limited has completed its annual regulatory filing, submitting the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is readily accessible for investors on the company’s website and can also be downloaded through a provided link, with hard copies available upon request.

For further insights into GLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.