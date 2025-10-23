Golar LNG Secures 20-Year FLNG Charter with Southern Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golar LNG ( (GLNG) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, Golar LNG Limited announced the satisfaction of all conditions for a 20-year charter of its MKII FLNG to Southern Energy in Argentina, securing an $8 billion EBITDA backlog. This agreement, which includes commodity exposure and a 10% shareholding in Southern Energy, positions Golar LNG strategically in the FLNG market with a focus on new growth opportunities.

Spark’s Take on GLNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLNG is a Neutral.

Golar LNG’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial environment with significant profitability and cash flow issues. However, the positive outlook from strategic growth initiatives and strong earnings call sentiment provides some optimism. The technical analysis and valuation metrics suggest caution, balancing the overall score.

More about Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a company operating in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, focusing on providing floating LNG (FLNG) solutions. The company is known for its FLNG services, which involve the conversion of LNG carriers into floating liquefaction facilities, and it has a significant market presence in the gas monetization sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,234,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.99B

