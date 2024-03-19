Gol Airlines Withdraws 2024 Financial Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Sponsored Adr (GOLLQ) has released an update.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., a leading Brazilian airline, has announced the withdrawal of its financial guidance for 2024 previously disclosed in November 2023, citing the company’s recent Chapter 11 filing in the United States as the primary reason. The management stressed its commitment to maintaining transparency with stakeholders and assured that it would provide timely updates on relevant developments.

