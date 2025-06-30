GOGOX Holdings Acquires AI Technology Firm to Boost Automation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from GOGOX Holdings Limited ( (HK:2246) ).

GOGOX Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the acquisition of 100% equity interests in a target company, involving the issuance of consideration shares under a general mandate. The acquisition is valued at HK$11,922,600, determined through negotiations and benchmarking against publicly listed AI and software companies in the US and Hong Kong. The strategic acquisition aims to enhance GOGOX’s AI-driven customer service and internal automation capabilities, leveraging the target company’s proprietary AI chatbot and speech-to-speech technologies, software assets, and engineering team.

More about GOGOX Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 175,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$237.1M

See more data about 2246 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue