Gogo Inc. CEO Oakleigh Thorne’s Contract Extended and Revised

Gogo Inc. has updated its employment contract with Oakleigh Thorne, extending his term until December 31, 2025, and guaranteeing minimum annual equity grants for 2024 and 2025. The updated agreement also expands conditions for accelerated vesting of equity awards and revises the definition of “good reason” for termination to include scenarios like change in control. Additionally, it incorporates a new tax provision to optimize net benefits for Thorne.

