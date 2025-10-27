Godrej Properties Secures RERA Approval for Major Mumbai Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Godrej Properties Limited ( (IN:GODREJPROP) ) is now available.

Godrej Properties Limited has received the RERA approval for Phase 1 of its Godrej Trilogy project in Worli, Mumbai, which is expected to generate over INR 10,000 crore in revenue. This development, strategically located near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, will feature three towers with luxurious residences offering expansive views and high-end amenities. The project strengthens Godrej’s presence in South Mumbai, aligning with its strategy to develop high-potential urban land parcels, and is anticipated to significantly enhance its residential portfolio in the region.

Godrej Properties Limited is a leading real estate developer in India, known for its innovative, sustainable, and excellent development projects. The company is part of the Godrej Industries Group and has a legacy of over 128 years. It is recognized for combining cutting-edge design and technology with a commitment to sustainability, having achieved the status of India’s largest developer by residential sales value in recent years.

