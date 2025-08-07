Godrej Consumer Products Declares Interim Dividend and Updates Tax Compliance Requirements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Godrej Consumer Products Limited ( (IN:GODREJCP) ) has provided an announcement.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited announced an interim dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2025-26, with the record date set for August 13, 2025. The company informed shareholders about the requirement to update their tax-related information to facilitate the deduction of tax at source on the dividend, highlighting the importance of compliance with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

More about Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited is a leading company in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on personal care, home care, and hair care products. The company has a significant market presence in India and other emerging markets, offering a diverse range of products to cater to various consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 19,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1247.1B INR

