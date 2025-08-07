Godrej Agrovet Releases Investor Call Recording

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Godrej Agrovet Limited ( (IN:GODREJAGRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Godrej Agrovet Limited announced the availability of the audio recording from its recent conference call with investors and analysts, which took place on August 7, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and strategic initiatives.

More about Godrej Agrovet Limited

Godrej Agrovet Limited operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on products and services such as animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry. The company is a part of the Godrej Group, which is a well-known conglomerate in India.

Average Trading Volume: 21,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 155.7B INR

