Goal Acquisitions Corp. Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

Goal Acquisitions Corp. has been notified by Nasdaq that it’s at risk of being delisted for not completing a business combination within the required 36 months since its IPO. The company had a deal in place, but the target company violated the agreement, prompting legal action. To prevent delisting, Goal Acquisitions Corp. is appealing the decision and will request a Nasdaq hearing to seek additional time to finalize a business combination, thereby delaying any suspension or removal of its securities from the market.

