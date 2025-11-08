Go Fashion (India) Limited Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Go Fashion (India) Limited ( (IN:GOCOLORS) ) is now available.

Go Fashion (India) Limited announced the publication of its standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. These results were approved in a board meeting on November 7, 2025, and subsequently published in Financial Express and Makkal Kural on November 8, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting its commitment to transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

More about Go Fashion (India) Limited

Go Fashion (India) Limited operates in the fashion industry, focusing on the production and retail of women’s apparel, particularly known for its brand ‘Go Colors’. The company is a significant player in the Indian market, offering a wide range of leggings, jeggings, and other bottom wear for women.

Average Trading Volume: 15,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 34.57B INR

