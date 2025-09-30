GMR Power and Urban Infra Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd ( ($IN:GMRP&UI) ) has provided an update.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 6th Annual General Meeting were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders. The voting results and the scrutinizer’s report are available on the company’s website, indicating strong shareholder support and compliance with regulatory requirements.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on power generation and urban infrastructure development. The company is involved in creating and managing large-scale infrastructure projects, primarily in India, with a market focus on sustainable urban development and energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 291,763

Current Market Cap: 81.42B INR

