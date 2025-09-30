GMR Power and Urban Infra Re-appoints Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as Auditors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd ( ($IN:GMRP&UI) ).

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited has announced the re-appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as its statutory auditors for a second term of five consecutive years, following approval at the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting. This decision is expected to ensure continuity and stability in the company’s financial auditing processes, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence in its financial governance.

More about GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited operates in the power and urban infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of energy and urban infrastructure projects. The company is part of the GMR Group, which is known for its significant presence in the infrastructure sector.

Average Trading Volume: 291,763

Current Market Cap: 81.42B INR

