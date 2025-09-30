GMR Power and Urban Infra Appoints New Secretarial Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd ( ($IN:GMRP&UI) ) has shared an announcement.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited has announced the appointment of M/s. V. Sreedharan & Associates as the new Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term starting from the fiscal year 2025-26. This appointment, approved at the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting, aims to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and enhance corporate governance practices, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability.

More about GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited operates in the power and urban infrastructure sectors, focusing on providing energy solutions and urban development services. The company is part of the GMR Group, which is known for its significant presence in infrastructure development, including airports, energy, transportation, and urban infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 291,763

Current Market Cap: 81.42B INR

