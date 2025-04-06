GMR Airports Expands into Saudi Market with New Subsidiary

The latest announcement is out from GMR Airports Ltd ( (IN:GMRAIRPORT) ).

GMR Airports Limited has announced that its stepdown subsidiary, GMR Airport Developers Limited (GADL), has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GADL LLC, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. GADL LLC will provide business and management consultancy services in the Saudi region, enhancing GADL’s airport-related business operations. This strategic move is expected to bolster GADL’s presence in airport adjacencies and related businesses without requiring governmental or regulatory approvals.

GMR Airports Limited, formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, operates in the aviation industry, focusing on airport development and management. The company is involved in various airport-related businesses and services, aiming to strengthen its presence in this sector.

