GMO Pepabo Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Results and Positive Full-Year Outlook

GMO Pepabo, Inc. ( (JP:3633) ) has provided an update.

GMO Pepabo, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a 3.2% increase in net sales to 5,539 million yen and a significant rise in operating profit by 20.3% compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with expectations of a 2.4% increase in net sales and a 7.2% rise in operating profit, indicating a positive outlook despite anticipated declines in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent.

More about GMO Pepabo, Inc.

GMO Pepabo, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing internet services and solutions. The company focuses on offering a range of digital services, including web hosting, e-commerce support, and related internet services, catering to a diverse market that includes individual users and small to medium-sized enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 8,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen8.57B

