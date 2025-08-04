Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GMO AD Partners Inc. ( (JP:4784) ) has provided an update.

GMO Internet, Inc. has announced a change in its previously disclosed plans to lease fixed assets, specifically altering the type of GPU chips to be installed in its servers to enhance the performance of its ‘GMO GPU Cloud’ service. The lease fee has increased from 1.5 billion yen to 2.2 billion yen, with the company maintaining that the impact on its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2025 will be minimal.

GMO Internet, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on internet infrastructure, online advertising, and media services. The company is known for its GPU hosting service, ‘GMO GPU Cloud,’ which caters to the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions.

