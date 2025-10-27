Glucotrack’s Innovative Glucose Sensor Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management

Glucotrack, Inc. ((GCTK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Glucotrack, Inc. is conducting an early feasibility study titled ‘Early Feasibility Study to Evaluate an Intravascular Blood Continuous Glucose Sensor in Adults with Diabetes Mellitus.’ The study aims to assess the safety of an implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system in diabetic patients by examining the absence of procedure or device-related adverse events and evaluating device performance.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the Glucotrack Sensor Lead, an experimental device inserted into the subclavian vein to continuously measure blood glucose levels. The goal is to provide real-time glucose monitoring for better diabetes management.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group model where each participant receives one investigational sensor. There is no masking, meaning participants will not access the glucose data from the device. The primary purpose is to evaluate the device’s safety and performance.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 13, 2024, with the latest update submitted on January 7, 2025. These dates indicate the study is actively recruiting and progressing towards its objectives.

Market Implications: This update could positively influence Glucotrack’s stock performance by showcasing innovation in diabetes management technology. As the market for continuous glucose monitoring expands, successful results could enhance investor confidence and position Glucotrack competitively against other industry players.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

