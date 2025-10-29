GlucoTrack Appoints Dr. Usman Latif to Advisory Team

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ).

On October 29, 2025, Glucotrack announced the appointment of Dr. Usman Latif to its clinical advisory team to enhance its strategy for integrated glucose monitoring applications. This move is part of Glucotrack’s efforts to integrate continuous glucose monitoring into spinal cord stimulation therapies for patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy, following their successful preclinical study on epidural glucose monitoring.

Spark’s Take on GCTK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GCTK is a Underperform.

GlucoTrack’s overall stock score is significantly impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by a lack of revenue and negative equity. However, positive corporate events, including strategic partnerships and clinical advancements, provide some optimism. The technical analysis and valuation further emphasize the company’s current challenges, with bearish trends and poor valuation metrics. While speculative interest might arise from recent developments, the stock remains under pressure due to financial instability.

More about GlucoTrack

Glucotrack, Inc. is a medical device company focused on designing, developing, and commercializing novel technologies for people with diabetes. The company is currently working on a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system.

Average Trading Volume: 1,355,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.65M

