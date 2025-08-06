GlucoTrack Appoints Dr. Hirsh as Medical Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ) is now available.

On August 6, 2025, Glucotrack, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. David S. Hirsh as Medical Director of Cardiology to its clinical advisory team. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s clinical development program for its Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM), a long-term implantable system that provides real-time glucose readings directly from blood. Dr. Hirsh’s expertise in interventional cardiology will support Glucotrack’s clinical trials and educational initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the diabetes care market.

GCTK is a Underperform.

GlucoTrack’s overall stock score is significantly impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by a lack of revenue and negative equity. However, positive corporate events, including strategic partnerships and clinical advancements, provide some optimism. The technical analysis and valuation further emphasize the company’s current challenges, with bearish trends and poor valuation metrics. While speculative interest might arise from recent developments, the stock remains under pressure due to financial instability.

More about GlucoTrack

Glucotrack, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system.

Average Trading Volume: 927,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.31M

