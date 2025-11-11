GLOBERIDE Completes Share Repurchase and Plans Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from GLOBERIDE, Inc. ( (JP:7990) ) is now available.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. has completed the repurchase of 1,200,000 of its own shares, amounting to 2,769,600,000 yen, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder returns and improving capital efficiency, will be followed by the cancellation of these treasury shares on November 28, 2025, as part of the company’s strategic financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7990) stock is a Hold with a Yen2541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GLOBERIDE, Inc. stock, see the JP:7990 Stock Forecast page.

More about GLOBERIDE, Inc.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. operates in the sporting goods industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of fishing tackle, golf equipment, and other sports-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative products and strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 54,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.44B

See more data about 7990 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue