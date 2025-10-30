Globe Metals & Mining Advances Kanyika Niobium Project with Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Globe Metals & Mining Limited ( (AU:GBE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has made significant progress in its Kanyika Niobium Project, receiving a 12-month extension from the Malawi Mines and Minerals Regulatory Authority to commence substantial mining operations by September 2026. This extension allows the company to align its development activities with national infrastructure schedules and finalize critical activities such as road access, power connection, and community resettlement. The project’s strategic importance is underscored by the U.S. Geological Survey ranking niobium as a top-ten strategic mineral, highlighting its potential economic impact. Additionally, Globe has strengthened its financial position through a private placement and loan conversions, positioning itself for the next phase of development.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals. The company is primarily involved in the Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi, which has recently expanded its mining license to include zircon, hafnium, neodymium, and praseodymium, targeting high-growth critical mineral markets.

