Globe Life Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Globe Life Inc. is a Delaware-based company primarily engaged in offering life and supplemental health insurance products, known for its strong cash flow and stable financial performance in the insurance sector.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, Globe Life Inc. announced a significant increase in both net income and net operating income per diluted common share, with net income reaching $4.73 compared to $3.44 in the same quarter last year.

The company reported a 38% increase in net income per share and net operating income per share over the previous year. Life premiums at the American Income Life and Liberty National Divisions grew by 5%, while health net sales at the Family Heritage Division rose by 13%. The company also repurchased 840,242 shares of its common stock for $113 million during the quarter.

Additionally, Globe Life’s life and health underwriting margins saw substantial growth, with life underwriting margin increasing by 24% and health underwriting margin by 25% compared to the previous year. The company maintained a strong investment portfolio, with a fixed maturity portfolio earning an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.26%.

Looking ahead, Globe Life Inc. projects its net operating income per diluted common share to be between $14.40 and $14.60 for the year ending December 31, 2025, and anticipates further growth in 2026, with estimates ranging from $14.60 to $15.30 per share.

