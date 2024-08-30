Globaltrans Struggles Amid Market Volatility, Ends Dividends

Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS (GB:GLTR) has released an update.

Globaltrans Investment PLC has reported a downturn in its interim 2024 results, with freight rail turnover and transportation volumes dropping significantly due to infrastructure constraints, operational challenges, and demand volatility. The company’s financials showed an 8% increase in adjusted revenue but a 4% decline in profit for the period. Amidst market uncertainties, Globaltrans has decided to terminate its dividend policy and maintain investment suspension, while exploring strategic actions to address corporate structure limitations.

