Globalstar Inc. Reports Record Revenue in Q3 2025

Globalstar Inc ( (GSAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Globalstar Inc presented to its investors.

Globalstar Inc., a leader in satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions, leverages its low Earth orbit satellite constellation and licensed spectrum to serve global business, enterprise, and consumer markets.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Globalstar reported a record revenue of $73.8 million, driven by increased sales in wholesale capacity services and subscriber equipment. The company also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year, expecting total revenue between $260 million and $285 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.

Key highlights from the quarter include the continued expansion of the Extended MSS Network, the global availability of the RM200M two-way module, and a new order from a warehouse automation customer utilizing XCOM RAN technology. The company also reported a net income of $1.1 million, despite a decrease from the previous year due to non-cash items affecting interest expenses and foreign currency losses.

Looking forward, Globalstar remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its ongoing innovation in satellite connectivity and the expansion of its global infrastructure. The company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for its connectivity solutions across various sectors, including transportation, energy, and government markets.

