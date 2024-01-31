Global Vision Holdings Announces CEO Transition and Leadership Future

Global Vision Holdings Inc (California) Class B (GVHIB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Effective January 30, 2024, Glen W. Carnes will step down as CEO of Global Vision Holdings, Inc., with George England set to succeed him. The company anticipates a promising future under the new leadership.

