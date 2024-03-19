Global Technologies Ltd Expands into Green Energy Sector

An announcement from Global Technologies Ltd Class A (GTLL) is now available.

GTLL has inked a deal to acquire GOe3, making it a wholly owned subsidiary and marking a strategic expansion into green energy solutions. The Share Exchange Agreement outlines the issuance of new preferred stock to GOe3, tied to sales milestones from their innovative charging stations. Bruce Brimacombe, GOe3’s founder and a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record in tech and green energy, will join the GTLL board as Chairman and President, bringing his expertise to guide the company’s growth in this emerging market. The move promises to reshape GTLL’s portfolio and capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy infrastructure.

