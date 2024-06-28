Global Ship Lease Scores Triple Credit Upgrade

Global Ship Lease (GSL) has released an update.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. has received credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, S&P, and KBRA, reflecting its strategic focus on deleveraging and maintaining a low leverage strategy, while also securing revenue stability through long-term charter agreements. The upgrades acknowledge the company’s strong earnings, cash flow, and experienced management team, positioning it well in the mid-sized and smaller containership markets. CEO Thomas Lister expressed satisfaction with these improvements, emphasizing GSL’s resilient business model amidst uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions.

For further insights into GSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.