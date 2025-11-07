Global Self Storage Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Global Self Storage ( (SELF) ).

Global Self Storage reported its third quarter 2025 results, showing a record-high revenue of $3.2 million, driven by increased occupancy and operational excellence, despite a decrease in net income to $496,000. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $24.8 million in capital resources, positioning it well for future growth through acquisitions and expansions, while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and optimizing occupancy and revenue generation.

The most recent analyst rating on (SELF) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Global Self Storage stock, see the SELF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SELF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SELF is a Neutral.

Global Self Storage has a strong financial foundation with impressive revenue growth and solid cash flow generation. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the stock appears overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The attractive dividend yield provides a positive offset, making it a moderate investment opportunity.

To see Spark’s full report on SELF stock, click here.

More about Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, operating, managing, acquiring, and redeveloping self-storage properties. The company aims to increase value for its stockholders through strategic business plans, including acquisitions and expansions, with a focus on high-quality tenants and exceptional customer service.

Average Trading Volume: 31,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $55.9M

See more insights into SELF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue