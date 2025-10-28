Global Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, Global Partners LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.7550 per unit for the period from July 1, 2025, through September 30, 2025. The distribution will be paid on November 14, 2025, to unitholders of record as of November 10, 2025. This announcement includes a notice for brokers and nominees handling units for non-U.S. investors, indicating that distributions are subject to federal income tax withholding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GLP) stock is a Hold with a $53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Global Partners stock, see the GLP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GLP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLP is a Neutral.

Global Partners’ overall score reflects robust revenue growth and attractive valuation, offset by high leverage and declining margins. The technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, while the earnings call presents a mixed outlook with both achievements and challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GLP stock, click here.

More about Global Partners

Global Partners is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. The company operates or maintains storage at 55 liquid energy terminals across the U.S., distributing gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels. It also owns and supplies approximately 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 62,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.56B

Find detailed analytics on GLP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

