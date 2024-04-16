Global Oil & Gas Applies for ASX Options Quotation

Global Oil & Gas Limited (AU:GLV) has released an update.

Global Oil & Gas Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 25 million options, set to expire on December 31, 2025, on the ASX under the ticker code GLVOA. The application corresponds with the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules as indicated in their recent news release dated April 16, 2024. This move marks a significant step for the entity in expanding its financial instruments available to investors.

