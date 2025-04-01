Global Interactive Technologies Delays 10-K Filing

Global Interactive Technologies ( (GITS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to translate supporting documentation into Korean and English, as requested by the company’s certifying accountant. The company anticipates filing the report within the 15-day extension period allowed by the SEC. There are no expected significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year, and the company has assured that all other required periodic reports have been filed. The notification was signed by CEO Taehoon Kim, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Global Interactive Technologies

YTD Price Performance: -75.30%

Average Trading Volume: 121,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about GITS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue