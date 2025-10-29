Global Industrial Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Global Industrial Company ( (GIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Industrial Company presented to its investors.

Global Industrial Company is a value-added distributor specializing in industrial equipment and supplies, serving businesses and the public sector with a customer-centric approach. In its third quarter of 2025, Global Industrial Company reported a 3.3% increase in sales, reaching $353.6 million, alongside an 18.5% rise in operating income, reflecting strong profitability and effective business management. The company’s gross margin improved to 35.6%, and net income per diluted share from continuing operations increased by 9.1% to $0.48. Year-to-date figures also showed positive trends with a 2.0% increase in sales and a 13.8% rise in net income per diluted share. The company is advancing its business model transformation, focusing on customer-centric strategies and expanding its market reach. Looking ahead, Global Industrial Company is poised to continue its growth trajectory by capitalizing on new opportunities and enhancing its service offerings.

