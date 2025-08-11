Global Education Communities Corp. Announces Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Education Communities ( (TSE:GEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Global Education Communities Corp. has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to initiate a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 4,000,000 common shares. This move is seen as a strategic use of funds, as the current market prices do not fully reflect the company’s value and future prospects. The share buyback is expected to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential.

More about Global Education Communities

Global Education Communities Corp. (GECC) is a prominent player in Canada’s education and student housing sector, serving over 8,000 students through 24 campuses and housing facilities. The company is committed to addressing student housing needs in Metro Vancouver under the GEC® Living brand, with a portfolio valued at over $1.3 billion. GECC also operates educational institutions offering business and ESL programs and owns a student recruitment agency and a design firm.

YTD Price Performance: 83.33%

Average Trading Volume: 42,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$22.26M

See more data about GEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

