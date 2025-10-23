Global Dominion Access Reports Strong 2025 Performance

Global Dominion Access SA ( (GBDMF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Dominion Access SA presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Global Dominion Access SA is a multinational company specializing in providing sustainable, efficient, and connected solutions across key sectors, with a focus on environmental solutions, energy, telecommunications, and digitalization infrastructures.

In its latest earnings report, Global Dominion Access SA reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, showcasing resilience amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company achieved a 9% organic growth in sales at constant currency, with consolidated sales reaching €800.1 million, surpassing its strategic plan targets.

The company reported an EBITDA of €106.5 million, reflecting a 6% increase in comparable terms, with operating margins at historic highs of 13.3%. Despite a €16 million valuation adjustment on its photovoltaic assets due to USD depreciation, the net profit would have grown by 40% to €22.1 million without this impact. The Services and Environment divisions demonstrated strong growth, while the Projects division faced temporary slowdowns due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Global Dominion Access SA continues to execute its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, focusing on efficiency, profitability, and sustainability. The company aims to maintain its transformation towards a more recurring and simplified business model, leveraging its strategic focus on industrial sustainability, technology, and energy transition.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to its strategic initiatives and financial discipline, positioning itself for sustainable growth despite external challenges.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue