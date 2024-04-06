Global Compliance Tightrope: How International Laws and Trade Policies Affect Embraer’s Business Risks

Embraer-empresa Brasileira De Aeronautica (ERJ) has disclosed a new risk, in the International Operations category.

Embraer faces heightened business risks due to its extensive global operations, which necessitates strict adherence to multifaceted international laws and regulations. The company’s inability to swiftly detect and address compliance failures—amid numerous foreign contracts—could lead to severe legal consequences, undermining its reputation and financial performance. With the majority of its revenue stemming from international customers, Embraer is also vulnerable to the whims of global trade policies and regulatory shifts that could unfavorably impact its competitive edge and operational costs.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ERJ stock based on 6 Buys and 3 Holds.

To learn more about Embraer-empresa Brasileira De Aeronautica’s risk factors, click here.