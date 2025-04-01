Global AI Inc Delays Annual Report Filing

Global AI Inc ( (GLAI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Global AI Inc has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is attributed to the additional time required to obtain and compile necessary information, which could not be achieved without unreasonable effort and expense. The company expects to file the report within 15 days following the prescribed due date. Global AI Inc anticipates significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous year, although specific estimates are not yet available. The notification was signed by Nevenka Cresnar Pergar, reflecting the company’s commitment to compliance and transparency.

More about Global AI Inc

YTD Price Performance: 135.62%

Average Trading Volume: 7,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $58.28M

For a thorough assessment of GLAI stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue