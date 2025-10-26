GLG Corp Ltd Announces Hybrid AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GLG Corp Ltd ( (AU:GLE) ) has provided an update.

GLG Corp Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, 27 November 2025, at 14:00 pm AEDT. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, allowing for both physical attendance at Source Governance in Melbourne and virtual participation via an online platform. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online and can access meeting-related documents electronically or in physical form.

More about GLG Corp Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 4,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.15M

Find detailed analytics on GLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue