Glenstar Minerals to Launch Geophysical Survey at Green Monster Project

Glenstar Ventures Inc. ( (TSE:GSTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. has announced a comprehensive geophysical survey at its Green Monster Project in Nevada, employing Hasbrouck Geophysics to conduct a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics Survey. This initiative aims to enhance understanding of the polymetallic zone discovered during a recent drill program, aiding in planning future drilling priorities. The Green Monster Property, comprising 35 federal lode claims, has shown promising results from previous sampling, indicating significant nickel-copper and cobalt targets. This survey is expected to provide critical data for Glenstar’s ongoing exploration efforts, potentially strengthening its position in the mineral exploration industry.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on polymetallic minerals, which are critical for manufacturing sophisticated electronics and vital energy technologies. The company aims to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties globally. Glenstar’s shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Over-the-Counter market in the United States.

