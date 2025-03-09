Glennon Small Companies Ltd Reports March 2025 NTA Values

Glennon Small Companies Ltd ( (AU:GC1) ) has provided an update.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd announced its unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) values as of March 6, 2025, with the NTA before tax at $0.8010 and after tax at $0.7660. This announcement provides stakeholders with an updated financial position of the company, reflecting its asset value and tax considerations, which are crucial for assessing the company’s financial health and investment potential.

More about Glennon Small Companies Ltd

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, focusing on small company investments. The company is involved in managing a portfolio of small-cap stocks, providing investors with exposure to growth opportunities in this market segment.

YTD Price Performance: -3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 23,269

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

