Glennon Small Companies Ltd Releases April 2025 NTA Estimates

Glennon Small Companies Limited announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) values as of April 10, 2025. The NTA before tax is $0.7193 per share, and after tax, it is $0.7117 per share. This announcement provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s financial health, reflecting its asset value after accounting for tax liabilities and selling costs, which is crucial for investors assessing the company’s market position and potential returns.

Glennon Small Companies Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that focuses on small-cap investments. The company provides financial services and investment opportunities, primarily targeting smaller companies with growth potential.

YTD Price Performance: -5.32%

Average Trading Volume: 20,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

