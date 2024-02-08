Glatfelter and Berry Announce Definitive RMT Agreement

Glatfelter (GLT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Berry and Glatfelter have announced definitive agreements for an RMT transaction, sharing the news in a joint press release and conducting an investor call to discuss the details. The companies have also posted an investor presentation on their websites. While forward-looking statements about the transaction’s potential effects and benefits contain optimism, they are cautioned as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to read future filings, including the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, for a comprehensive understanding of the transaction and its implications.

