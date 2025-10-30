Glass House Brands to Announce Q3 2025 Earnings and Achieves Robinhood Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glass House Brands ( ($TSE:GLAS.A.U) ) has shared an announcement.

Glass House Brands announced it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 12, 2025, followed by an earnings call. The company also highlighted the recent listing of its U.S. OTC stock on Robinhood’s trading platform, marking a significant step as the first U.S.-based cannabis operator available on this commission-free platform. This move is expected to broaden its investor base and enhance its market presence.

Glass House Brands Inc. is a rapidly expanding, vertically integrated cannabis company focusing on the California market. It is committed to building leading brands and offers a diverse portfolio, including Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, and Mama Sue Wellness, along with a network of retail dispensaries such as The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center, and The Pottery.

