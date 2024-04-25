Glanbia Plc Advances Share Buyback Program

Glanbia Plc (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia Plc, the global nutrition group, has recently announced the buyback of 40,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, with prices ranging from €17.77 to €17.84 per share. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program where the company intends to buy back up to €50 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. The recently acquired shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in issue post-settlement.

