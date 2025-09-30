Glanbia Participates in Tirlán’s Equity Placement to Support Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) just unveiled an update.

Glanbia plc announced its participation in an equity placement initiated by Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited, which plans to sell up to 17 million ordinary shares to finance a bond repurchase. Glanbia intends to purchase up to 45% of these shares, equating to a maximum value of €100 million, and will cancel any shares acquired. This move is part of a broader share buyback strategy approved by the Board, which has increased its buyback authorization by €50 million to support the equity placement. The transaction is expected to impact Glanbia’s share capital and is conducted under the company’s repurchase authority.

More about Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates in the nutrition industry, focusing on providing better nutrition solutions. The company is known for its primary products and services related to nutrition, and it has a significant market presence.

